Watch the trailer for Hulu's upcoming docuseries on Hillary Clinton featuring never-before-seen footage from 2016

Hulu has just released its trailer for the upcoming four-part docuseries “Hillary,” which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and come to the streaming service on March 6.

The docu-series gives a candid and in-depth look at Clinton’s life and career, featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Clinton said she sat for 35 hours of interviews for the documentary, directed by Nanette Burstein and produced by Propgate.

The trailer shows interviews of Clinton discussing her advocacy for women’s rights as First Lady, the impeachment of her husband, and the failures of her 2016 campaign.

Featuring never-before-seen footage of Clinton’s early life and 2016 presidential campaign and interviews with her daughter Chelsea, husband Bill Clinton, and former President Barack Obama, the docuseries gives an in-depth look at Clinton’s life and career.

The series explores the legacy of one of the most powerful, admired, and often reviled women in America, known for breaking down barriers and changing norms for women in politics as a First Lady, US Senator, Secretary of State, and the first female presidential nominee for a major political party.

At a recent press event, Clinton said she sat for 35 hours of interviews for the documentary, directed by Nanette Burstein and produced by Propgate, and said “nothing was off-limits,” Deadline reported.

The trailer shows interviews and footage of Clinton and those close to her recalling her advocacy for women’s rights as First Lady, weathering the impeachment of her husband, and reckoning with the failures of her 2016 campaign.

Clinton said at the event that the documentary was initially planned to focus on the 2016 election, but quickly expanded in scope to survey her whole life.

Watch the trailer here:

