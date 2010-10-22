Hulu Considers Slashing Hulu Plus Price In Half To $5 Per Month

Hulu is considering slashing the price of its Hulu Plus subscription service in half, to $5 per month, AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka reports.



While Hulu Plus is still in testing, it sounds like there hasn’t been sufficient interest at its current pricing.

And that’s no surprise: $10 per month is no bargain for what Hulu Plus gets you — the ability to watch Hulu on non-PC devices, like the iPad, plus get access to a somewhat larger content library.

Especially when one of the networks involved in Hulu — ABC — has its own free iPad app. And when Netflix is just $9 per month, including access on a bunch of devices.

A cheaper Hulu Plus — say, $5 per month — would obviously be a better deal. But it’s still going to be a challenge to get people to pay for a service that doesn’t add that much value.

Read: I Just Dumped Hulu Plus — Here’s Why

