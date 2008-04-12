Hulu: Coming Soon Internationally

A big challenge for Hulu, Joost and all other video sites with copyrighted content: Sorting out (and paying for) international rights to TV shows and film. For most sites, it’s easier to block international users than put in the effort and expense; they don’t make much ad revenue from international visitors anyway.



But it looks like Hulu thinks it’s going to get it sorted. One would hope: Hulu is owned by NBC U (GE) and News Corp. (NWS), its two largest content providers, which have an interest in seeing the company succeed. NewTeeVee noticed the following post from Emily Turrettini who tried logging on to Hulu in Switzerland:

