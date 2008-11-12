Hulu CEO: "Revenues Vastly Exceeding Expectations" (Clip)





Hey look! There’s somebody out there who’s surprised by how well ad-spending is holding up. It’s Jason Kilar, CEO of NBC (GE) and News Corp. (NWS) joint venture Hulu. Kilar told CNBC:

We’ve gone from a handful of advertisers to over a hundred. When you take a look at the ramp of the business in terms of revenue, it’s vastly exceeding our expectations. Even in amidst the current financial markets, we’re seeing business grow very aggressively.

Now we know why YouTube added MGM movies and TV shows; it finally sees a Web video model worth copying.

Other highlights:

Contrary to talk of the lunch hour being the new prime time, Kilar says that most of Hulu’s views come from evening viewing at home.

Kilar politely compliments YouTube’s user-generated content business, but says Hulu has no interest in entering it.

Kilar says Hulu doesn’t cannibalise broadcast ad revenues because viewers use it to sample new content they’ll watch on the TVs later.

