Hulu CEO Jason Kilar Makes Wacky "Jersey Shore" References In Press Release

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar — or maybe his press release team — is having a little too much fun with this new deal with Viacom, which will bring the “Daily Show” back to Hulu and episodes of “Jersey Shore” to Hulu Plus.



Buried at the bottom of Hulu’s press release is a cheeky “Jersey Shore” reference.

“We are thankful that Viacom was DTS,” said Jason Kilar, CEO of Hulu, “Our first order of business in the partnership is GTL with Philippe and his team.”

We are not “Jersey Shore” watchers, but via Google, we learned that DTS stands for “down to snuggle” and GTL is “gym, tan, laundry.”

Philippe, of course, is Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman.

Have at it, gentlemen!

