Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins and Roku founder Anthony Wood will talk about disrupting TV at IGNITION 2015

Think of some of the best, most buzzed-about shows on TV right now: “Game of Thrones,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “The Americans,” “Transparent.”

What do those shows have in common? None of them are on network TV — in fact, they aren’t even all on cable TV. In today’s digital world of instant à la carte content, the television landscape is changing, perhaps for good.

It’s clear TV is undergoing not just a moment, but a movement. And we’re happy to announce that Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins and Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood will be on hand to discuss the disruption of TV as we know it at this year’s IGNITION: Future of Digital event in New York City.

Often cited as one of the best devices for the cord-cutter’s dollar, Roku boasts several models and a budding library of “channels” (with a newly released Dropbox API added). Thanks to its convenience and price point, it’s currently the most popular streaming-media player in the US with 10 million players sold, beating out competitors like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast.

On the programming side of the spectrum, Hulu has recently beefed up its slate of original content, debuting new series (“Deadbeat,” “The Awesomes”) and giving renewed life to old ones (“The Mindy Project”). That’s on top of offering premium programs across every conceivable platform, from smart TVs and game consoles to mobile devices.

The two executives share a passion that will ultimately define the future of the medium, and we can’t wait to hear their take on how, where, and why we watch television today.

