Hulu CEO: Viewers Love 'A-Team', 'Airwolf'

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar is a busy guy these days, inking last-minute content deals and sweet-talking advertisers on the eve of the March launch of the News Corp.-NBC joint venture. After months of beta testing, Kilar says a few surprises have emerged: namely, the popularity of 80s action series “The A-Team” and “Airwolf.”



We’ll take credit for at least some of the interest in the exploits of Mr. T and crew, thanks to our SAI A-Team Channel. But “Airwolf?” Said Kilar: “Airwolf happens to be kicking the pants off a lot of current TV shows.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.