Hulu Breaks Into Nielsen's Top-10 Video Sites, Knocks Out Google Video

Ever wonder what would happen if you put a bunch of TV online? It would be popular, right?



See here: Hulu took the No. 10 spot among top video sites in April, according to Nielsen’s Video Census. Nielsen says the News Corp. (NWS) – NBC U (GE) joint venture served up 63.2 million video streams; in March, Hulu was in 30th place, and served up 15.7 millon videos.

Dropped from the top 10 is Google Video, the poor cousin to Google’s (GOOG) YouTube, which dominates the list with 4 billion streams in April. The rest of the top nine served up a total of 1.3 billion streams for the month.

Handy table courtesy of NewTeeVee:

