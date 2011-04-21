That Didn't Take Long: Hulu Blocks The BlackBerry PlayBook

Photo: Screenshot

Within 48 hours of the PlayBook’s release, Hulu has already blocked the Flash-enabled browser from playing videos on its site.Hulu’s move isn’t unexpected, the company blocks all phone and tablet browsers from accessing its video library in favour of its Hulu Plus app that costs $7.99 per month.



But Hulu video did look great on the PlayBook, and was a great demonstration of what Flash can do when used properly on a tablet. You can still play clips on YouTube, Vimeo, and other video sites.

[Via CrackBerry]

