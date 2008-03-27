Nielsen: Hulu Off To A Strong Start

Our company line on Hulu: Love the service (usually), hate the business.



But at least the NBC/Fox JV is off to a strong start. How strong? Enough that even while the company was in a restricted beta, it managed to rack up 1.7 million unique viewers in February, and serve up 13 million videos, according Nielsen’s VideoCensus.

How does that stack up against established video sites? Pretty well. Here’s a look at a selection of video sites, ranked by unique viewers and total video streams served in February.

1. YouTube: 70m/6.3b

13. Metacafe: 4.2m/20.5m

14. DailyMotion: 4.1m/43.6m

24. Veoh: 2.7m/33.6m

25. Revver: 2.6m/8m

32. Hulu: 1.7m/13m

35. FunnyOrDie: 1.5m/5.7m

36. Break.com: 1.4m/13.5m

45. Heavy: 1.2m/30.7m

46. Megavideo: 1.2m/11.4m

52. Crackle: 961k/3.7m

You could also look at all of the above data and simply conclude that since YouTube so thoroughly dominates Web video, everyone else should throw in the towel. But before you do that, look at another metric:”time spent viewing”. That’s important, because the more time users spend on a site, the more time they have to watch ads, which will become important sooner than later.

Here, both Veoh and Viacom’s Nickelodeon are particularly strong, but Hulu also does well, considering it has more than a few short SNL clips and the like. Here’s a sampling of video sites ranked by time spent per user in February:

Veoh: 126.5 mins

Nickelodeon: 109.5 mins

Tudou.com: 104.8 mins

Megavideo: 87.9 mins

YouTube: 75 mins

CBS Entertainment Network: 61 mins

Hulu: 55.5 mins

MTV Network: 54 mins

NBC U: 53 mins

ABC.com: 48.6 mins

ESPN: 37.7 min

The downside: Hulu’s uniques and views will certainly increase now that the site is available to the general public. But it’s a good bet that time spent will decrease as its user base expands beyond hard-core Web video watchers.

