Hulu Is Looking To Become A Legitimate Online TV Channel With 10 Unique Summer Shows

As YouTube and Netflix release exciting new shows on their sites, Hulu is not far behind with the announcement of their new “Summer Series.” Starting June 4th, the online TV (and some film) watching channel will premiere 10 shows for the summer including three original shows and seven “Hulu Exclusive Programs” which are shows featured in other countries but never broadcast in the U.S.



Hulu’s original shows:

“Spoilers” (June 4th) “Clerks” and “Jay and Silent Bob” mastermind Kevin Smith has created a movie-reviewing show where he sits down with actors and everyday movie lovers to chat about the summer’s biggest movies.

“Up To Speed” (August) Director Richard Linklater (“Dazed and Confused”) starts his own Anthony Bourdain-esque travel show where he visits forgotten monuments around America.

“We Got Next” (August) If you like “The League” on Comedy Central or “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” you’ll love this new bromantic comedy about a men’s pickup basketball game.

These are the exciting and possibly controversial new “Hulu Exclusive Programs”:

“Rev.” (June 3rd) Follows a newly promoted vicar as he moves to inner-city East London and deals with moral issues.

“The Yard” (June 7th) This six-part series comically follows the similarities and differences between two rival cliques in elementary school as if they are two dueling mob families.

“The Mosque” (June 28th) This comedy follows a small community of Muslims who try to start a mosque in the parish hall of a local church.

“Derren Brown: Inside Your Mind” (July 7th) The famous English magician shows us some exciting magical feats.

“The Booth at the End” (July) The mysterious man who can grant wishes returns for a second season.

“Pramface” (July 19th) When teens Jamie and Laura go “all the way” one night, Laura gets pregnant and the two have to deal with the consequences and future.

“The Promise” (August 11th) This four-part drama goes back and forth in time to show us the conflicts that led up to the tension in the Middle East. The show focuses on a young London woman in modern-day Israel and also switches to the past with her grandfather in Palestine.

Check out Hulu’s summer program trailer below:



