Hulu And Pizza Hut Are Teaming Up So You Can Order Food The Laziest Way Possible

The worst part about ordering a pizza is going through the motions of actually ordering a pizza.

You have to pause the show you’re watching, pick up the phone or open an app, and then place your order.

Today at Hulu Upfront, the company announced that it will release “in-stream purchase units” later this year, with Pizza Hut as its launch partner. People will be able to make an order for pickup or delivery without leaving the Hulu environment.

This kind of interactive advertising makes sense — according to the company, people spend an average of 50 minutes per session on Hulu, on desktop alone. That’s plenty of time to order a pizza.

The company also promised that it will support interactive advertising across platforms. This means that you’ll be able to order a pizza from your desktop as easily as you would from an Internet-connected TV or tablet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.