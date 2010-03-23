Evil Hulu Already Blocking New Made-For-TV Web Browser Kylo

A new Web browser designed to used on your HDTV — via a computer hooked up to the TV set — is already having problems playing Hulu videos. The hunch is that Hulu is already blocking the new browser, which is called Kylo.



If you try to use Kylo to watch a Hulu video, it says, “Unfortunately, this video is not available on your platform. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

If it’s true that Hulu is intentionally blocking Kylo, it’s another sign that Hulu has no regard for its early-adopter customers, which want to watch Hulu videos on big-screen TVs.

Hulu has a history of blocking browsing products designed for playing Web video on TVs. Specifically, it made a big fuss in early 2009 about blocking access to Hulu videos on Boxee, another TV-focused Web browser.

Hulu blamed that incident on its big media parents, who are happy to have people watch Hulu on their computers, but not on their TVs, where Hulu risks cannibalising regular TV. (Regular TV still generates significantly more revenue than Hulu, thus their concern.) But Hulu later released its own Boxee-like software called Hulu Desktop.

The man behind Kylo, Hillcrest Labs’ CEO, Dan Simpkins, just sent us this statement: “We are currently investigating why Hulu videos are not playing within the Kylo browser. Prior to our formal launch, Hulu videos would play within the Kylo browser. Like Internet Explorer, Firefox or Safari, the Kylo browser is simply a Web browser, it’s our sincere hope that Hulu isn’t restricting access.”

When we talked to Simpkins about Kylo earlier this month, he said that unlike Boxee, he wouldn’t spend time in a cat-and-mouse chase trying to wiggle around Hulu’s blocks. So if you still want to watch Hulu videos on your TV set, it looks like you’ll still need to use a standard browser or Hulu Desktop.

We’ve asked Hulu for comment and will update if it responds.

