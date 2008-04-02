Hulu Traffic: Strong Start, Quick Drop

Traffic to Hulu shot up the week of its public debut on March 12, but dropped off during the following week, according to Hitwise. That’s not too surprising given curiosity around the launch. But it is a sign that Hulu’s growth curve is going to be bumpy.



The week after its debut, Hitwise ranked Hulu as the 13th video site in terms of market share. (No. 1: YouTube, of course). But in its second week, Hulu dropped down to 18th place, one spot behind AOL’s Truveo, and one ahead of LiveLeak.

Hulu’s market share, per Hitwise:

