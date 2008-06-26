Hulu Ads A Bargain Compared To NBC.com

Want to advertise on a network TV show on the Web? Try Hulu. It’s cheaper to run ads during “The Office” on Hulu than NBC.com.



We spoke to a media buyer who said ad rates at Hulu are in the $25 to $30 CPM range, or cost per one thousand impressions, while rates on NBC.com are $35-plus. (NBC co-owns Hulu with Fox.) The catch: you can’t buy individual shows on Hulu, just demographics across many shows.

Hulu’s ad rates are still higher than network TV, but that’s a pretty big come-down from the $60 to $70 CPM range we were hearing about earlier this spring.

The ability to guarantee placement in individual shows allows network sites to command higher pricing. Disney’s (DIS) ABC.com, for example, is asking $45 to $65 CPMs for online ads in “Desperate Housewives” and “Lost.”

