This 9-foot-tall 'Iron Man' costume blew everyone away at Comic Con

Comic Con is the premiere event where comic and movie fans get together and show off the cosplay costumes they have been working on all year. Cosplayer Thomas DePetrillo from Extreme Costumes blew the crowds away when he showed off his 9.5-foot-tall Iron Man Hulkbuster costume.

