HULKAMANIA: Is The S&P Being Set Up For An Atomic Legdrop?

For those out there (your author included), who think that technical analysis is the financial equivalent of palm reading, this chart from Kid Dynamite (via Counterparties) gives the mysterious adn myopic medium the send up it deserves.
As you can see, it’s clear that the S&P Is Completing A ‘Hulkmania’ Formation:
For an in-depth investigation into the key indicators that point to the Hulkmania formation, read the pul post here > >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.