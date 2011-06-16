Hulk Hogan Wants Steve Austin For Last Match

There is never a dull moment with Hulk Hogan. Hogan was asked in an interview at E3 who he’d like to wrestle in his last match and the answer may surprise you.



“Well, if there is that one last huge match that really, really meant something to the fans, that would have to be against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.“

On the one hand, I kind of admire Hogan’s answer. Hogan has a reputation for well let’s just say not exactly being the most honest guy when it comes to media interviews. He has a way of recreating history and changing stories that would probably give Dr. Seuss a headache. So the honesty here is pretty refreshing and ironically, something that has gotten him into a bit of hot water.

On the other hand, his critics are openly questioning why he would put over the competition and not TNA Wrestling. Yes, the Hulkster being the company man that he is ignored every wrestler in Impact Wrestling and instead gave fodder to a WWE opponent for a match that is never going to happen. Sting, Ric Flair, or even Kurt Angle would have probably been better answers if you were trying to create some interest in the promotion you are taking a check from. Nope, Hogan wants Austin!

