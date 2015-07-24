WWE fires Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan’s profile page was removed from WWE.com and his merchandise was taken out of the online shop late Thursday night.

The WWE put out this statement Friday morning:

WWE confirms it has terminated its deal with Hulk Hogan (H/T @joshcohan) pic.twitter.com/tU3UFZOaXI

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 24, 2015

Pro Wrestling Torch’s Wade Keller notes that Hogan is also no longer listed as a judge for the show “Tough Enough.”

Here’s what Hogan’s biography page looks like:

A cached version of the page from July 17 looked like this:

We’ve reached out to WWE for comment. After his pages were taken down, Hogan put out this cryptic tweet:

In the storm I release control,God and his Universe will sail me where he wants me to be,one love. HH

— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 24, 2015

There’s widespread speculation that this is a preemptive move in anticipation of the release of an offensive audio recording. That rumour hasn’t been confirmed. We’ve reached out to Hogan through his lawyer and marketing company for further details. We’ll update this post when we hear back.

