Hulk Hogan Makes American Idol Appearance

The Hulkster made a fun cameo on American Idol Thursday night. WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan appeared live on Idol to let contestant James Durbin know he was safe. Even better, for what had to be the first time in over 25 years Hogan came out to Eye of the Tiger.



No matter how you feel about Hulk Hogan the TNA Wrestling booker, it is still pretty awesome to see the Hulkster doing his thing. I also think that at 57 years old and after several intense back operations Hogan still looks pretty darn good.

I don’t watch American Idol so I don’t know anything about the contestants but I thought it was really cool to see them all marking out at the Hulkster. Quite frankly it brought me back to my childhood and the “Hogan chill” I’d get when he’d make his way to the ring at the Philadelphia Spectrum. Like him or hate him the guy still has it. Check out the video of Hulk Hogan on American Idol and see for yourself.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.