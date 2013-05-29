Hulk Hogan Tweets Utterly Disgusting Photos After A Radiator Exploded On His Hand

Hulk Hogan was rushed to the emergency room Sunday in Tampa after a radiator exploded on his hand.



Hogan documented the entire disgusting experience via Twitter:

Just had a radiator explode on my hand, OUCH.HH twitter.com/HulkHogan/stat… — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 26, 2013

Dr at work. HH twitter.com/HulkHogan/stat… — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 26, 2013

Getting cut on brother. HH twitter.com/HulkHogan/stat… — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 26, 2013

Slimed like a cat. HH twitter.com/HulkHogan/stat… — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 26, 2013

Would you like it rare?HH twitter.com/HulkHogan/stat… — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 27, 2013

After getting some feedback from his nearly 600,000 followers, Hogan tweeted an apology for posting the grotesque photos:

I apologise for posting my burned hand photos,with all the feedback I now realise I really should take a moment before I make a decision. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 28, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.