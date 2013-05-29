Hulk Hogan Tweets Utterly Disgusting Photos After A Radiator Exploded On His Hand

Aly Weisman

Hulk Hogan was rushed to the emergency room Sunday in Tampa after a radiator exploded on his hand. 

Hogan documented the entire disgusting experience via Twitter:

After getting some feedback from his nearly 600,000 followers, Hogan tweeted an apology for posting the grotesque photos:

