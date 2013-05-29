Hulk Hogan Tweets Utterly Disgusting Photos After A Radiator Exploded On His Hand

Hulk Hogan was rushed to the emergency room Sunday in Tampa after a radiator exploded on his hand.
Hogan documented the entire disgusting experience via Twitter:
Just had a radiator explode on my hand, OUCH.HH twitter.com/HulkHogan/stat…
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 26, 2013
Double OUCH.HH twitter.com/HulkHogan/stat…
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 26, 2013
Triple OUCH.HH twitter.com/HulkHogan/stat…
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 26, 2013
Dr at work. HH twitter.com/HulkHogan/stat…
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 26, 2013
Getting cut on brother. HH twitter.com/HulkHogan/stat…
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 26, 2013
Slimed like a cat. HH twitter.com/HulkHogan/stat…
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 26, 2013
Would you like it rare?HH twitter.com/HulkHogan/stat…
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 27, 2013
After getting some feedback from his nearly 600,000 followers, Hogan tweeted an apology for posting the grotesque photos:
I apologise for posting my burned hand photos,with all the feedback I now realise I really should take a moment before I make a decision. HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 28, 2013
