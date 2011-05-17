Hulk Hogan Blames Low TNA Ratings & Buys On Spike TV

Hulk Hogan may need a ninth back surgery with the amount of crap he has been shoveling on a recent media tour in regards to TNA Wrestling. In a recent appearance Hogan blames a lack of Spike TV “awareness” on low TNA buyrates and ratings.



Hogan has recently made himself available on a media tour. Hogan has appeared in a number of outlets talking a lot of TNA Wrestling. The boys at Live Audio Wrestling asked Hogan about TNA’s inability to increase buyrates and Impact ratings. No, it wasn’t bad booking, lack of creativity, or a stale product that Hogan blames on TNA’s struggling business. Hulk Hogan blamed one of the few friends TNA has left, Spike Television.

“A lot of it has to do with awareness and the fact that we can get to the people. If I go into my hotel room in Chicago there are certain cable networks that are on like USA Network – there is no Spike TV. I mean a lot of it depends on who you can get to and who you can reach there is a lot more than ‘the fans aren’t buying it’ there is more to the equation and that’s a very shallow statement and that’s not a fact. The people that see it are buying it, there just aren’t enough people seeing it. That’s what it is – it’s creating awareness, a marketing plan we have to work with Spike TV and boost them up the ladder. available.”

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.