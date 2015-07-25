Hulk Hogan apologizes for racist rant

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, says that audio transcript of him using the N word was “unacceptable” and doesn’t represent who he is.

“Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation,” he said in a statement to People magazine. “It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologise for having done it.”

The statement arrived after the conversation surfaced via an investigation by The National Enquirer, which reportedly shows the famed wrestler saying the N word repeatedly while discussing his daughter’s boyfriend.

On Friday morning, the WWE terminated Hogan’s employment with them, including his role on WWE’s “Tough Enough.” The wrestling organisation also wiped mentions of Hogan on its website.

Hogan’s statement continued, “This is not who I am. I believe very strongly that every person in the world is important and should not be treated differently based on race, gender, orientation, religious beliefs or otherwise. I am disappointed with myself that I used language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs.”

Hogan also posted the following ominous tweet earlier on Friday morning:

In the storm I release control,God and his Universe will sail me where he wants me to be,one love. HH

— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 24, 2015

