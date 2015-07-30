Hulk Hogan is reportedly accusing Gawker of leaking his racist rant online and wants the CEO thrown in jail

It seems wherever Gawker turns there’s another fight brewing.

And so it is, with a slew of reported new allegations made by pro wrestler Hulk Hogan. TMZ reports that Hogan has filed new court documents alleging that Gawker CEO Nick Denton intentionally leaked a recent story about Hulk Hogan using derogatory language in 2012.

Hogan is so angry, in fact, that he wants people put in jail for their actions.

The newly discovered footage, which was uncovered by the National Enquirer and RadarOnline, reportedly showed Hogan going on a racist tirade and uttering phrases like the “N-word and other disgusting insults.”

Hogan believes this story was leaked by Gawker to hurt his ongoing legal battle with the website. The wrestler is suing Gawker for publishing a “highlights reel” of his leaked sex tape. If Gawker is found guilty, it could be forced to pay as much as $US100 million.

This latest development asks for a formal investigation into who leaked the video. TMZ writes, “In the docs, [Hogan] asks a judge to launch a full-blown investigation into Denton and former Gawker exec A.J. Daulerio to prove they leaked confidential details from the sex tape video, including the n-word story.”

More, Hogan wants anyone found to be involved with the leaking of the video to be put in jail.

The documents reportedly say that the portion of the tape in question that includes the racial slur — which is part of the larger leaked tape that first got Gawker into hot water — was deemed “confidential” by the judge. This meant that neither parties were allowed to make it public. It goes further to allege that Gawker intentionally leaked these “confidential” documents to other outlets to hurt Hogan’s public persona leading up to the Gawker/Hogan trial.

“Hulk Hogan has only one person to blame for what he said and no one from Gawker had any role in leaking that information,” Gawker Media’s president and general counsel told Business Insider in an emailed statement.

This follows a tough week internally at Gawker, when Denton decided to axe a controversial post, which caused a slew of writers and editors to part ways with the company.

For now, Denton will have to focus his attention on putting out both fires. The Hogan trial is set to take place in October, but Gawker and Hogan are set to convene at a hearing later this week.

