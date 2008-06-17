New "Good" Hulk Does Worse Than Old "Bad" One

The Incredible Hulk did well at the box-office this weekend, pulling in $54.5 million, which should be expected given the decent reviews the film received (It has a 65 per cent fresh rating on rottentomatoes.com).



But that’s nowhere near the $62.5 million Ang Lee’s 2003 disaster raked in during its opening bow.

Still, the real test of whether this year’s do-over outperforms Lee’s film will be next weekend. The 2003 Hulk experienced a nearly 70 per cent dropoff in its second outing.

