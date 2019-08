Twenty-two-year-old Brookelynn Bley takes hula hooping to a whole new level. Bley only picked up hula hooping three years ago, but she’s already a total beast at it.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.