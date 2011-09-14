HUH? Weiner's Seat "Difficult" For Dems, Chairwoman Says — Even Though They've Held It Since 1920

Photo: Studio08Denver via Flikr

Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz declared last night that the seat vacated by disgraced Rep. Anthony Weiner — and held by the party since 1920 — is a “very difficult district for Democrats.”Republican Bob Turner defeated Democrat David Weprin 54-47 in the heavily Jewish district last night. The race is being viewed by many as a referendum on President Barack Obama’s policies, prompting the defensive remarks from the DNC chairwoman.



Speaker of the House John Boehner dismissed Wasserman-Schultz’s remarks, citing historical precedent and calling it a “very seriously Democrat district,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

“This is not a district that Republicans have any right to believe we could win,” he said.

