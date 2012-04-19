Heiress Huguette Clark's Jewels And Diamonds Sold For $18 Million

The jewels of the elusive late-heiress Huguette Clark sold for a whopping $18 million at Christie’s last night, according to msnbc.com. The lot smashed the pre-sale estimate of $8.5 million to $12 million.



A 9-carat purplish-pink diamond ring highlighted the sale, hammering at $14 million. A pair of art deco bracelets sold for $90,000 and $480,000, respectively. And Clark’s pearl and diamond pendant earrings sold for $85,000.

Clark, who lived most of her life under a veil of privacy, had kept her jewels stashed away in a bank vault for decades, and they were only recently unveiled for the auction. Clark died in May 2011 at the age of 104. She had spent the last 20 years of her life in a hospital room, virtually alone.

This 9-carat purplish-pink diamond sold for $14 million.

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

The onyx photo frames sold for $60,000.

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

This diamond ring hammered for $2.7 million.

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

This art deco clock with diamonds sold for $135,000.

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

A single-strand natural-pearl and diamond necklace, by Tiffany & Co. sold for $300,000.

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

