HOUSE OF THE DAY: Fashion Designer Buys Heiress Huguette Clark's Empty Connecticut Mansion For $US14.3 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Huguette clark real estate Connecticut $US19.8 millionBarbara Clearly Realty

Fashion designer Reed Krakoff and his wife have purchased the New Canaan, Conn. mansion of the late reclusive heiress Huguette Clark for $US14.3 million, Bill Dedman at NBC News reports.

The mansion, which had stood unused for six decades, was initially listed for $US34 million in 2006, and later relisted for $US25 million in 2008. It later reappeared on the market for $US19.8 million last March, shortly after Clark died in a New York hospital.

Clark bought the house in 1951, but never furnished it and never moved in, though it’s been impeccably maintained. The 12,766-square-foot, French-chateau-style mansion features nine bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half-baths. It sits on a 52-acre piece of land.

Meredith Galante contributed to this story.

Welcome to 104 Dan's Highway in New Canaan, Conn.

From the wooded driveway, it's hard to imagine there's a house back there.

The home was built in 1937 by noted New York architectural firm Voorhees, Gmelin and Walker -- designers of the art deco -- styled Times Square Building and One Wall Street.

Before Clark bought it, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania built and owned the house.

Clark purchased the estate in 1951, but never even moved in.

She told friends and employees that she bought it as a refuge if New York City were threatened by nuclear attack, according to NBC News.

Now it's been unoccupied for more than 60 years.

The house has 22 rooms.

And 11 fireplaces.

The grand foyer has beautiful floors, all impeccably maintained.

In addition to its curved staircases, the home also has an elevator -- pretty neat for a place built eight decades ago.

Krakoff, the new owner, plans to live there with his family, he told NBC News.

The house is located in the center of the estate, so from the terrace there's an awesome view.

The 52-acre estate was created from 10 separate lots.

Look what else just sold in Connecticut.

50-Acre Connecticut Estate Sells For A Mind-Boggling $US102 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.