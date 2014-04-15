HOUSE OF THE DAY: Fashion Designer Buys Heiress Huguette Clark's Empty Connecticut Mansion For $US14.3 Million

Fashion designer Reed Krakoff and his wife have purchased the New Canaan, Conn. mansion of the late reclusive heiress Huguette Clark for $US14.3 million, Bill Dedman at NBC News reports.
The mansion, which had stood unused for six decades, was initially listed for $US34 million in 2006, and later relisted for $US25 million in 2008. It later reappeared on the market for $US19.8 million last March, shortly after Clark died in a New York hospital.
Clark bought the house in 1951, but never furnished it and never moved in, though it’s been impeccably maintained. The 12,766-square-foot, French-chateau-style mansion features nine bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half-baths. It sits on a 52-acre piece of land.
Meredith Galante contributed to this story.
The home was built in 1937 by noted New York architectural firm Voorhees, Gmelin and Walker -- designers of the art deco -- styled Times Square Building and One Wall Street.
She told friends and employees that she bought it as a refuge if New York City were threatened by nuclear attack, according to NBC News.
In addition to its curved staircases, the home also has an elevator -- pretty neat for a place built eight decades ago.
