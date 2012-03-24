HOUSE OF THE DAY: Huguette Clark's Connecticut Mansion, Untouched For 6 Decades, Is On Sale For $19.8 Million

Photo: Barbara Clearly Realty
For someone who lived her life like a recluse, since her death American heiress Huguette Clark has been making headlines nonstop.Her extensive real estate portfolio, jewels, and art collection have all been in the public eye in the past few months, and now, her New Canaan, Connecticut compound has been price-chopped from $24 million to $19.8 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The 12,766-square-foot French-chateau-style home features nine bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half baths. The home sits on a 52-acre piece of land, which was comprised from 10 separate lots.
Incredibly, Clark bought the place 60 years ago but never moved in. It’s been impeccably maintained, but virtually untouched.
The house was built in 1937 by noted New York architectural firm Voorhees, Gmelin and Walker—designers of the art deco–styled Times Square Building and One Wall Street.
