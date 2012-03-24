HOUSE OF THE DAY: Huguette Clark's Connecticut Mansion, Untouched For 6 Decades, Is On Sale For $19.8 Million

Meredith Galante
Photo: Barbara Clearly Realty

For someone who lived her life like a recluse, since her death American heiress Huguette Clark has been making headlines nonstop.Her extensive real estate portfolio, jewels, and art collection have all been in the public eye in the past few months, and now, her New Canaan, Connecticut compound has been price-chopped from $24 million to $19.8 million, according to The Wall Street Journal

The 12,766-square-foot French-chateau-style home features nine bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half baths. The home sits on a 52-acre piece of land, which was comprised from 10 separate lots.

Incredibly, Clark bought the place 60 years ago but never moved in. It’s been impeccably maintained, but virtually untouched.

Welcome to 104 Dans Highway in New Canaan, Conn.

You'd never guess there's a house back there.

The house was built in 1937 by noted New York architectural firm Voorhees, Gmelin and Walker—designers of the art deco–styled Times Square Building and One Wall Street.

The house has 22 rooms.

And 11 fireplaces.

The grand foyer has beautiful floors.

Incredibly, the house has been unoccupied for 60 years.

Clark purchased the estate in 1952, but never even moved in.

The curved staircase is something out of a fairy tale.

We have a feeling this place is due for some serious renovations.

The house is located in the centre of the estate, so from the terrace there's an awesome view.

Before Clark, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania built and owned the house.

The pine forest provides a lot of privacy.

It's a shame it's been sitting unused for so long.

Check out what else Clark owns.

