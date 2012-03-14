American Heiress Huguette Clark's Jewelry And Diamonds Could Fetch $12 Million At Auction

The jewels of the reclusive heiress Huguette Clark have been stashed away and concealed from the public eye, much like Clark herself was the final two decades of her life.



On April 17, jewels belonging to Clark, who passed away last May, will hit the auction block at Christie’s New York. The total lot is expected to fetch between $9 million and $12 million. A few frames and clocks will also be auctioned off.

Clark died at the age of 104 after spending 20 years alone in an unmarked room in Beth Israel Medical centre in Manhattan. In addition to the cache of jewelry, she also left a massive real estate portfolio. A trio of apartments she owned on Fifth Avenue hit the real estate market last week, for a combined $55 million.

The daughter of former Montana Senator William Andrews Clark, she inherited a fortune of around $60 million from her father’s copper business, worth around $720 million today.

Clark was married for a brief two years, then retreated to her Fifth Avenue home, where she lived with her mother until moving to Beth Israel. The two entertained very few visitors.

A cushion-cut, fancy vivid purplish pink 9-carat diamond mounted in a Belle Époque setting by the French jeweler Dreicer & Co. is one of the main attractions in the lot. The stone was set in 1910, and is believed to have first belonged to Clark’s mother, Anna Eugenia La Chapelle, and then passed down to Clark. The ring is estimated to sell for between $6 million and $8 million.

Signed Art Deco jewels by Cartier, Dreicer & Co., and Tiffany & Co., and a superb 20-carat D-colour diamond ring that have been in a bank vault since the 1940s, are also going up for auction.

A rectangular-cut, potentially flawless diamond ring of 19.86 carats by Cartier is estimated to sell for between $2 million and $3 million.

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

A pair of emerald, natural pearl, and diamond ear pendants by Cartier is expected to go for between $30,000 and $50,000.

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

A 9-carat Belle Époque cushion-cut fancy vivid purplish pink diamond by Dreicer & Co. is estimated to sell for between $6 million and $8 million.

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

An Art Deco emerald and diamond bracelet by Cartier circa 1925 is estimated to sell for between $50,000 and $70,000.

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

