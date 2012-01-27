Hugo Chávez's Daughter Posted A Picture On Instagram Of Her Posing With A Bunch Of U.S. Dollars

Photo: univisionnews.tumblr.com

Venezuela President Hugo Chávez, who is outspoken against U.S. capitalism, is probably going to be very disappointed when he sees his daughter’s Instagram photo.The Socialist leader’s 14-year-old daughter Rosinés Chávez posted a picture to the social media site of herself posing with a fan of U.S. dollar bills, NPR reported.



If you look closely at the image, there are several one dollar bills, a few five dollar bills and even some two-dollar bills.

This raises couple of questions for us.

First, where did she get the two-dollar bills? Does Hugo Chávez have a secret stash of U.S. currency?

Second, what’s her anti-capitalist father going to say/do? Will she be grounded from Instagram for a day?

On a side note, Hugo Chávez is currently recovering from cancer, the report said. He plans to run for re-election for president.

