Here's Why Millions Of Venezuelans Loved Hugo Chavez [PHOTOS]

Photo: AP

Before his death from cancer this week, Hugo Chavez had been President of Venezuela since 1999.In that time he became a divisive figure, making serious economic reforms in the country, seizing private property, and clamping down on criticism. Critics say that the Venezuela he created is simply not sustainable.



Even so, he had millions of supporters. Last year, while seriously ill from cancer, he was able to come back and win an election by a margin of 10 points, down from 25 per cent in 2006.

One approval rating from last year gave him a 64 per cent positive rating — 15 points higher than Obama received in the same poll.

We’ve selected some images that will give you a glimpse into Chavez’s Venezuela — a Venezuela that could be about to change for good.

