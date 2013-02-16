Venezuelan State TV Releases First Images Of Chavez In Over Two Months

For the past few months, there has been no sign of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who has been reportedly holed up in a Cuban hospital following emergency cancer surgery in December.



Venezuelan state television just released what they say are photos of Chavez in recovery.

Communication Minister Ernesto Villegas told viewers that Chavez is conscious and recovering, but is still having breathing problems and has to use a breathing tube. Villegas said Chavez is able to speak.

Chavez’s illness has left the future of Venezuelan politics in doubt.

Below are a few screenshots of the television broadcast taken by Twitter users:

Photo: Twitter / @taos

Photo: Twitter / @esopino

