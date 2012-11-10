Hugo Chavez Offers Obama Some Advice

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez has a strong message for his U.S. counterpart: govern your country and “forget dividing and invading other nations.”



“He should reflect first on his own nation, which has a lot of economic and social problems.,” Chavez added, according to Reuters. “It’s a divided, socially fractured country with a super-elite exploiting the people.”

Despite publicly stating that he would vote for President Obama if he were American, the social president has been a vocal critic of U.S. foreign policy under the current administration, accusing him of perpetuating the same agenda that was enacted under the Bush administration.

The pugnacious, eccentric Chavez — now 58 years old — has been much more subdued in recent months, as he is still recovering from multiple battles against cancer.

