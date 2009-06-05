Hugo Chavez Jokes That "Comrade Obama" Is Making Him Look A Right Winger

The world’s most famous socialist leader, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez joked earlier this week that Barack Obama was making him look bad.
During a speech on the “curse” of capitalismo n Tuesday, Chavez said: “Hey, Obama has just nationalized nothing more and nothing less than General Motors. Comrade Obama! Fidel, careful or we are going to end up to his right.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.