A New Report Says That Hugo Chavez Only Has A Couple Of Months Left Alive At Most

Dan Rather, formerly of CBS News and now of Dan Rather Reports on cable network HDNet, has reportedly heard that Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez has only a few months to live, and is unlikely to live until planned October 5 elections.



From Rather:

“This reporter has been told that Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez has metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive cancer that has ‘entered the end stage.’ The information and the quote come from a highly respected source close to Chavez and who is in a position to know his medical condition and history. This source says the prognosis is dire and that Chavez is now not expected to live ‘more than a couple of months at most.’ Chavez is running for re-election in Venezuela but several sources–including the one who revealed the exact kind of cancer– have told me that they believe it is doubtful the dictator will live to see the results.

Given that there’s been multiple reports about Chavez’s health over the years, and Rather is clear that there’s no official confirmation, its hard to gauge the accuracy here.

Just last month, the Venezuelan leader had to appear on television to refute claims he had died while undergoing cancer treatment in Cuba, and last year another rumour did the rounds on Twitter.

Chavez is known to have been treated in Cuba multiple times but Venezuela have given little official word on his illness.

