Here Are Jesse Jackson And Sean Penn Hanging Out At Hugo Chavez's Funeral

Academy Award winner Sean Penn and the Rev. Jesse Jackson attended former President Hugo Chavez’s funeral in Venezuela today, where they took part in honouring the late President who was a controversial figure in the United States.



“Hugo fed the hungry. He lifted the poor. He raised their hopes. He helped them realise their dreams,” Jackson said, according to Bloomberg. “And so today we do mourn because we lost a lot. But we have a lot left: a stable government, an orderly transition.”

Penn, a longtime friend of Chavez, mourned Chavez in a statement released after his death on Tuesday. Chavez died of what was later revealed to be a heart attack.

Despite tensions between the two countries, President Barack Obama sent an official delegation to Venezuela for the funeral that included U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) and former U.S. Rep. William Delahunt (D-Mass.).

Here’s a photo of Penn and Jackson together today:

Photo: AP

