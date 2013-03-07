The Controversial 'Joe 4 Oil' Low-Income Heating Program Is Safe Despite Hugo Chavez's Death

Photo: Citizens Energy

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy II’s controversial “Joe 4 Oil” program — which contracts with Venezuela’s state-owned oil and gas firm Citgo to provide home heating to low-income residents — is safe through 2013 despite President Hugo Chavez’s death.Kennedy spokesman Brian O’Connor told Business Insider that the program works on a year-to-year basis, and they’re already inked-up through the end of the year. He would not comment on the program’s prospects for 2014 and beyond.



“We anticipate asking Citgo for the program helping the poor,” he said.

Chavez personally appointed the members of PdVSA, the conglomerate that runs Citgo.

Citgo’s support began in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. It provides heating to low-income residents of 25 states and affects approximately 300,000 households.

