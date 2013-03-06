As Chavez's Health Has Deteriorated, Investors Have Been Snapping Up Venezuelan Bonds

It’s just been reported that Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is dead.
What’s the market reaction?
Below is a chart of Venezuelan 15-year government bond yields.
The chart shows that anyone hoping to profit from Chavez’s death probably already missed the rally, as investors have been snapping up these bonds for nearly a year, betting on Chavez’s deteriorating health.
Photo: Bloomberg, Business Insider
In other words, today’s news is probably already largely priced into the market.
