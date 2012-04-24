Hugo Chavez Debunks rumours Of His Own Death By Calling TV Station

The Venezuelan government has denied rumours that President Hugo Chavez died while undergoing radiation therapy for cancer in Cuba, Reuters reports.



“It seems we will have to become accustomed to live with these rumours, because it is part of the laboratories of psychological war, of dirty war,” Chavez said via phone from Havana to Venezuela’s state TV channel.

rumours arose when the only communication from Chavez in the nine days since he left for Havana was via Twitter.

While the opposition criticised him for keeping the country in the dark and running the government through Twitter, officials insist Chavez is fully in touch and capable of governing the country from Cuba.

Chavez is running for election again in October, AFP reports. It will be his 6th term, though the affect that his cancer will have on the race isn’t clear. This isn’t the first time there’s been a baseless rumour of his death, of course.

