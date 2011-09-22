Hugo Boss Apologizes For Nazi Past

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

German fashion titan, Hugo Boss has apologized for using forced labour during World War II in order to manufacture uniforms for the Nazis, reports the BBC.The apology coincides with the release of a book the company commissioned about its past. The work, written by Roman Koester an historian at the Bundeswehr University in Munich, concludes that the company’s founder, Hugo F. Boss, was a loyal Nazi.



Though Boss claimed after the war that he had only sort to manufacture Nazi uniforms to kick-start his business, Koester rubbishes these claims. A published excerpt of his book concludes that Boss was “supportive of National Socialists.”

As far as the issue of forced labour is concerned, Koester concludes that though Boss was “not directly involved in such incidents of maltreatment, he also failed to put a stop to them.”

