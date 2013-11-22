Hugh (Wolverine) Jackman's Very Visible Brush With Skin Cancer

Hugh Jackman Instagram photograph

Australian actor Hugh Jackman of Wolverine fame has had a brush with cancer.

Doctors found a skin cancer after his wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness, urged him to get a spot on his nose checked out.

He said via Twitter: “Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right! I had a basil cell carcinoma. Please don’t be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!!

