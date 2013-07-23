Hugh Jackman Says He Dressed Up As Wolverine At Comic-Con And No One Recognised Him

Bryan Cranston isn’t the only celebrity to dress up at Comic-Con and go unnoticed by fans.



Hugh Jackman said he did the same.

During the “X-Men: Days of Future Past” panel, the actor said he walked around Comic-Con in his Wolverine outfit only to get ridiculed by fans.

“I got dressed up in my full Wolverine costume. Not one person stopped me,” said Jackman. “One guy goes, ‘Eh, not bad.’ And another one said, ‘Whoa. Way too tall buddy.'”

Watch the excerpt from the panel below:

We can’t find any photos of Jackman in cosplay. If you saw the actor wandering around Comic-Con as Wolverine and have a photo, send it our way.

Email me at kacuna[at]businessinsider.com.

