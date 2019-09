Hugh Jackman Says He Dressed Up As Wolverine At Comic-Con And No One Recognised Him

Bryan Cranston isn’t the only celebrity to dress up at Comic-Con and go unnoticed by fans.



Hugh Jackman said he did the same.

During the “X-Men: Days of Future Past” panel, the actor said he walked around Comic-Con in his Wolverine outfit¬†only to get ridiculed by fans.

“I got dressed up in my full Wolverine costume. Not one person stopped me,” said Jackman.¬†“One guy goes, ‘Eh, not bad.’ And another one said, ‘Whoa. Way too tall buddy.'”

Watch the excerpt from the panel below:

We can’t find any photos of Jackman in cosplay. If you saw the actor wandering around Comic-Con as Wolverine and have a photo, send it our way.

Email me at kacuna[at]businessinsider.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.