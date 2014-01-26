The Empire State Building Goes Green And Gold

Sarah Kimmorley

New Yorkers will get a taste of Aussie pride when Manhattan’s Empire State Building is lit green and gold lights this Sunday.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have attended a ceremony atop the skyscraper’s 86th floor observatory, in honor of Australia Day, where they “flipped the switch” to light a model of the historic landmark green and gold.

Here is Jackman and Furness at the event:

Jackman acknowledged the night on Twitter:

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.