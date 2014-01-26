The Empire State Building Goes Green And Gold

New Yorkers will get a taste of Aussie pride when Manhattan’s Empire State Building is lit green and gold lights this Sunday.
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have attended a ceremony atop the skyscraper’s 86th floor observatory, in honor of Australia Day, where they “flipped the switch” to light a model of the historic landmark green and gold.
Here is Jackman and Furness at the event:
Aussie actor @RealHughJackman switched our lights to green & gold today for Sunday's #AustraliaDay lighting. pic.twitter.com/xC3NebkOb5
— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) January 24, 2014
Jackman acknowledged the night on Twitter:
Awesome moment for the Jackman family. #EmpireStateBuilding #australiaday http://t.co/5lNtBBIlcX
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 24, 2014
Read more here.
