The Empire State Building Goes Green And Gold

New Yorkers will get a taste of Aussie pride when Manhattan’s Empire State Building is lit green and gold lights this Sunday.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have attended a ceremony atop the skyscraper’s 86th floor observatory, in honor of Australia Day, where they “flipped the switch” to light a model of the historic landmark green and gold.

Here is Jackman and Furness at the event:

Aussie actor @RealHughJackman switched our lights to green & gold today for Sunday's #AustraliaDay lighting. pic.twitter.com/xC3NebkOb5 — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) January 24, 2014

Jackman acknowledged the night on Twitter:

