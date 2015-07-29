Hugh Jackman teases his final Wolverine movie on Twitter

There’s very little we know about Hugh Jackman’s final appearance as the “X-Men” hero Wolverine, other than the fact it will be a third and final “Wolverine” solo film happening relatively soon — the spring of 2017, to be exact.

With three other “X-Men” movies in the pipeline first — “X-Men: Apocalypse” (where Jackman will next appear as Wolverine), “Deadpool”, and “Gambit” (starring Channing Tatum) — it’s not likely that we’ll hear much about Jackman’s last solo outing for a little while.

That doesn’t mean Jackman isn’t talking about it, though. Monday night, the star posted a photo on his Twitter account, asking fans what they would like to see in his final film wearing the iconic claws.

My last time putting on the claws. What do you want to see happen? 50 words or less. I’ll read as many as I can. pic.twitter.com/ksA1Gii5tf

— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 27, 2015

This comes a few weeks after San Diego Comic-Con, where Jackman did some speculation of his own and teased a possible adaptation of “Old Man Logan” — a post-apocalyptic story where an older Wolverine is the only superhero left in a world dominated by villains.

The final “Wolverine” movie, which remains untitled, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 3, 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.