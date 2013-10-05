Hugh Jackman Ran Into His Former P.E. Student On The Red Carpet

Before Hugh Jackman was Hollywood’s Wolverine, he was a P.E. teacher at Uppingham School in Rutland England way back in 1987.

Fast forward 25 years and Jackman was walking a red carpet at the Zurich Film Festival last night to pick up a Golden Icon Award

— when he ran into one of his former students who is now a reporter.

“How is your education going? Did I set you up for life?” the 44-year-old Jackman asked journalist Rollo Ross as the cameras rolled.

“Oh, yes definitely!” said an embarrassed Ross.

But when Ross tried to ask the actor a serious question about his latest role in the kidnapping thriller “Prisoners,” Jackman couldn’t help but joke.

“You know what makes me angry, Rollo? It’s students who don’t really listen. No, it’s the kind of students who don’t bring their kit and the kind of students who don’t jump in the pool when I tell them to. That’s what makes me angry, Rollo,” Jackman teased.

Watch the ironic encounter below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.