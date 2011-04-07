Hugh Jackman Offered Role In "Snow White And The Huntsman"

Hugh Jackman has been offered the Huntsman role in Universal Pictures’ Snow White and the Huntsman. It isn’t known if Jackman will accept the role or not, but it seems Universal is exploiting a new opening in the actor’s schedule.



Last month, we reported that director Darren Aronofsky had stepped away from The Wolverine, which Hugh Jackman is set to star in. Reports have surfaced since then that indicate 20th Century Fox is in no rush to find a new director for this X-Men spin-off.

Viggo Mortensen was previously set to play The Huntsman, although we also reported in March that the actor may bow out of the project. It seems he has left, opting to star in the Spanish-language movie Todos tenemos un plan instead. It is said that a rewrite on Snow White and the Huntsman, which he isn’t in favour of, was the main factor behind the decision.

Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron will star in Snow White and the Huntsman for director Rupert Sanders. Hossein Amini is reportedly in talks to rewrite the screenplay. Production will start on Snow White and the Huntsman in mid-September.

Snow White and the Huntsman comes to theatres December 21st, 2012 and stars Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. The film is directed by Rupert Sanders.

