Hugh Jackman Trained For 'Les Mis' By Doing Push-Ups With Slave Chains

Not only did Hugh Jackman shave his head to play slave Jean Valjean in “Les Misérables,” but he also lost weight and got super fit for the role that later earned him an Oscar nod.



“There was no bread and butter pudding going around, there was very limited food,” Jackman says of his character in a new behind-the scenes video. “I was in the gym three hours a day. Once that finished, it was heaven. I got to eat.”

Check out Jackman’s crazy work out regimen below:

BuzzfeedBut after months of training, the hours in the gym resulted in a fit frame:

Buzzfeed

