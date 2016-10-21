Hugh Jackman is back for one more Wolverine movie in the 'Logan' trailer

Wolverine, aka Logan, is looking a little more human and frail in the trailer for the Marvel character’s new movie, “Logan.”

Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine/Logan for the third time in the movie, which finds a more aged superhero battling foes with his claws.

The film is set in the future of 2024, with Logan’s healing abilities diminshed. Professor X (Patrick Stewart), meanwhile, is suffering from Alzheimer’s. Logan has to defeat a company that’s destroying the world with the help of a girl, Laura (Sienna Novikov), who’s a female clone of Wolverine.

This is Jackman’s last go-around as Wolverine before retiring his stint playing the character. The trailer for the bittersweet last adventure is fittingly set to Johnny Cash’s powerful cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt.”

“Logan” will be out in theatres March 3, 2017.

Watch the trailer for “Logan” below:

